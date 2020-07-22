3408 N Cook Road

Amenities

4 bedrooms home in Highly Sought after Hillgrove High School district!! Fresh paint, new carpet, granite counter tops, backsplash, SS appliances, double sided fireplace in the living. This home will not disappoint! Fenced in backyard! Great location, close to shopping and restaurants! Great schools in the area! For more information call Gina with Renters Warehouse at 404-369-1151 Please visit www.rently.com for self viewing Please www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (chose Georgia Corporate Service)