All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3408 N Cook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3408 N Cook Road
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:46 PM

3408 N Cook Road

3408 North Cook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3408 North Cook Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms home in Highly Sought after Hillgrove High School district!! Fresh paint, new carpet, granite counter tops, backsplash, SS appliances, double sided fireplace in the living. This home will not disappoint! Fenced in backyard! Great location, close to shopping and restaurants! Great schools in the area! For more information call Gina with Renters Warehouse at 404-369-1151 Please visit www.rently.com for self viewing Please www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (chose Georgia Corporate Service)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 N Cook Road have any available units?
3408 N Cook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3408 N Cook Road currently offering any rent specials?
3408 N Cook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 N Cook Road pet-friendly?
No, 3408 N Cook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3408 N Cook Road offer parking?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not offer parking.
Does 3408 N Cook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 N Cook Road have a pool?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not have a pool.
Does 3408 N Cook Road have accessible units?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 N Cook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 N Cook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 N Cook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College