Cobb County, GA
3313 Chastain Landings Court
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:35 PM

3313 Chastain Landings Court

3313 Chastain Landings Court · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Chastain Landings Court, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate home just off Chastain at Bells Ferry. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Upstairs you will find a large owners suite, plus three bedrooms. Lots of closets throughout for storage. Seconds from I-575 and I-75 is just a couple of minutes away. Near shopping and schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have any available units?
3313 Chastain Landings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have?
Some of 3313 Chastain Landings Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Chastain Landings Court currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Chastain Landings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Chastain Landings Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Chastain Landings Court is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court offer parking?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have a pool?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have accessible units?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Chastain Landings Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Chastain Landings Court does not have units with air conditioning.
