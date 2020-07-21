3313 Chastain Landings Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home just off Chastain at Bells Ferry. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Upstairs you will find a large owners suite, plus three bedrooms. Lots of closets throughout for storage. Seconds from I-575 and I-75 is just a couple of minutes away. Near shopping and schools.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.