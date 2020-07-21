All apartments in Cobb County
2984 Owens Meadow Dr
2984 Owens Meadow Dr

2984 Owens Meadow Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
2984 Owens Meadow Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have any available units?
2984 Owens Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have?
Some of 2984 Owens Meadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 Owens Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Owens Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Owens Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2984 Owens Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2984 Owens Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
