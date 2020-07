Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SPACIOUS APARTMENT Available Immediately. Updated decor and newer appliances. Huge roommate floor-plan w/ 2 bedrooms 2 baths, and beautiful sunroom overlooking private backyard. Minutes from Marietta Square, Kennestone Hospital, KSU, Chattahoochee Tech. ONLY 3.8 MILES TO I-75. Owner is an actively licensed GA real estate agent. Call to find out when the next showings will be taking place.