Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:55 PM

2737 Aruba Drive

2737 Aruba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Aruba Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Cozy 3 BR 2 BASplit Level, Ready For New Residents! Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors Throughout! Open Plan Includes A Large, Spacious and Sunny Living/Dining Room combo, Bright Kitchen w/white Cabinets and gas range. Oversized LL features built-in bookcases! Property Sits On A Large Fenced In Backyard perfect for kids play!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Cobb;
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek Crossing
Subdivision: County Lake Farm;
Sq Footage: 1540;
Yr Built: 1984;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Dowell;
Middle:Tapp;
High: McEachern;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Aruba Drive have any available units?
2737 Aruba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2737 Aruba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Aruba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Aruba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive offer parking?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive have a pool?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive have accessible units?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Aruba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Aruba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
