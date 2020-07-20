2737 Aruba Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



Cozy 3 BR 2 BASplit Level, Ready For New Residents! Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors Throughout! Open Plan Includes A Large, Spacious and Sunny Living/Dining Room combo, Bright Kitchen w/white Cabinets and gas range. Oversized LL features built-in bookcases! Property Sits On A Large Fenced In Backyard perfect for kids play!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Cobb;

Neighborhood: Beaver Creek Crossing

Subdivision: County Lake Farm;

Sq Footage: 1540;

Yr Built: 1984;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Dowell;

Middle:Tapp;

High: McEachern;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1984



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.