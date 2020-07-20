2737 Aruba Drive

Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***
Cozy 3 BR 2 BASplit Level, Ready For New Residents! Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors Throughout! Open Plan Includes A Large, Spacious and Sunny Living/Dining Room combo, Bright Kitchen w/white Cabinets and gas range. Oversized LL features built-in bookcases! Property Sits On A Large Fenced In Backyard perfect for kids play!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Cobb;
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek Crossing
Subdivision: County Lake Farm;
Sq Footage: 1540;
Yr Built: 1984;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Dowell;
Middle:Tapp;
High: McEachern;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1984
Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.