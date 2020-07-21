2648 Foxglove Dr SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Marietta Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Rocking chair front porch, 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, master on main and an In-law suite in the basement. Light-filled, eat-in kitchen open to fireside family room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring. Large yard and side entry two-car garage.



Schools subject to change without notice, confirm school zones by contacting Cobb County. Hollydale Elm, Smitha Middle and Osborne HS.



South on Powder Springs Road from Marietta to Chauncey, left on Oakleaf, left on Foxglove, home on right



This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



