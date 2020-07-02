2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet oven

Just reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 3BA home has tons of space that includes a finished carpeted bedroom in walkout basement plus an oversized bonus room! Enjoy hardwood flooring, window trim, a well-appointed kitchen w/double oven and cooktop, and cabinetry galore! Come love the peaceful, wooded Marietta setting! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.