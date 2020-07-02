All apartments in Cobb County
2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:18 PM

2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast

2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Just reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 3BA home has tons of space that includes a finished carpeted bedroom in walkout basement plus an oversized bonus room! Enjoy hardwood flooring, window trim, a well-appointed kitchen w/double oven and cooktop, and cabinetry galore! Come love the peaceful, wooded Marietta setting! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have any available units?
2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 Club Valley Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
