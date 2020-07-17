All apartments in Cobb County
2587 Morgan Lake Drive Northeast
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

2587 Morgan Lake Drive Northeast

2587 Morgan Lake Drive · (770) 999-9962
Location

2587 Morgan Lake Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1946 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
media room
extra storage
Instant Access! Call/text 888.883.1193 and use code 1334364. Location, location, location! You won't want to miss this amazing opportunity! This 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home is now available and only 5 minutes from Town Center. This home features new flooring, open floor plan, updated kitchen, finished basement that can be a 4th bedroom or media room/home office, large 2-car garage for additional storage space, spacious outdoor decks, and a large fenced in backyard. No pets, please. For information please call (770) 999-9962 or email us at info@mypadmanagement.com. MyPad Management does not list properties on Craigslist or Letgo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

