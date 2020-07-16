2533 Friar Tuck Lane

Amenities

Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2 full baths + 2 half baths by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Smyrna Townhome For Rent offers quick and easy access to I-85, Atlanta Hwy, Atlanta and Mid Town. This 4 bedroom features rich hardwoods on the main level and an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. You will enjoy the separate dining room, spacious great room with fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, island, top of the line cabinetry, all appliances included, breakfast area and view to the great room!. Upstairs you will find the relaxing owner's suite with spa style bath and whirlpool tub plus 2 more bedrooms and bath. The finished lower level offers bedroom and bath. Amenities included: Lawn care included, community pool and clubhouse.



Schools: Nickajack Elementary, Nickajack Elementary, Campbell High School Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



