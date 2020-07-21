All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

250 Pine Valley Road SE

250 Pine Valley Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

250 Pine Valley Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Situated on the 15th hole, this custom home impresses with stunning outdoor living spaces. Covered porches overlook the pool, spa, fireside cabana w/half bath, kitchen & bar - all incredibly private. Custom kitchen includes island with gorgeous concrete top, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances opens to fireside keeping room and breakfast room. Mudroom with built-ins, pantry, laundry room and half bath. Tranquil owner's suite on main with two closets with built-ins and luxurious bathroom. All bedrooms have private baths and walk-in closets. Upstairs includes second laundry room,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have any available units?
250 Pine Valley Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have?
Some of 250 Pine Valley Road SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Pine Valley Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
250 Pine Valley Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Pine Valley Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 250 Pine Valley Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 250 Pine Valley Road SE offers parking.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Pine Valley Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 250 Pine Valley Road SE has a pool.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have accessible units?
No, 250 Pine Valley Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Pine Valley Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Pine Valley Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Pine Valley Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
