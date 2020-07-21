250 Pine Valley Road SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Situated on the 15th hole, this custom home impresses with stunning outdoor living spaces. Covered porches overlook the pool, spa, fireside cabana w/half bath, kitchen & bar - all incredibly private. Custom kitchen includes island with gorgeous concrete top, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances opens to fireside keeping room and breakfast room. Mudroom with built-ins, pantry, laundry room and half bath. Tranquil owner's suite on main with two closets with built-ins and luxurious bathroom. All bedrooms have private baths and walk-in closets. Upstairs includes second laundry room,