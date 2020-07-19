2442 Chauncey Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring and a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious backyard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 15th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.