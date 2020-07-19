All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 6:05 PM

2442 Chauncey Lane

2442 Chauncey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Chauncey Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring and a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious backyard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 15th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have any available units?
2442 Chauncey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2442 Chauncey Lane have?
Some of 2442 Chauncey Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Chauncey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Chauncey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Chauncey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Chauncey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Chauncey Lane offers parking.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Chauncey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have a pool?
No, 2442 Chauncey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2442 Chauncey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Chauncey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Chauncey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Chauncey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
