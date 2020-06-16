All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2344 Sawmill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2344 Sawmill Rd
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2344 Sawmill Rd

2344 Sawmill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2344 Sawmill Road, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Traditional home with Finished Basement! - Freshly renovated traditional two story home with modern finishes throughout! Finished basement level and master bedroom on the main level. New paint, hardwoods throughout main level as well as the basement, new carpet upstairs. Crown molding installed throughout main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile floors, and tile backsplash! New Stainless Steel appliance package with french door fridge. New light fixtures, new vanities and plumbing fixtures, new fans. Master bedroom features hardwoods, walk in closet, new light fixtures, designer vanity and marble tile floor! Upstairs bath features a farm door vanity and new flooring! Walk out deck that is freshly stained with nice yard. Two car side entry garage. Large patio and fire pit great for entertaining New Roof!

(RLNE5133624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have any available units?
2344 Sawmill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2344 Sawmill Rd have?
Some of 2344 Sawmill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Sawmill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Sawmill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Sawmill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 Sawmill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Sawmill Rd offers parking.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Sawmill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have a pool?
No, 2344 Sawmill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2344 Sawmill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Sawmill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Sawmill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Sawmill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College