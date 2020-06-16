2344 Sawmill Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Renovated Traditional home with Finished Basement! - Freshly renovated traditional two story home with modern finishes throughout! Finished basement level and master bedroom on the main level. New paint, hardwoods throughout main level as well as the basement, new carpet upstairs. Crown molding installed throughout main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile floors, and tile backsplash! New Stainless Steel appliance package with french door fridge. New light fixtures, new vanities and plumbing fixtures, new fans. Master bedroom features hardwoods, walk in closet, new light fixtures, designer vanity and marble tile floor! Upstairs bath features a farm door vanity and new flooring! Walk out deck that is freshly stained with nice yard. Two car side entry garage. Large patio and fire pit great for entertaining New Roof!



(RLNE5133624)