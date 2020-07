Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great for entertaining, this home offers a private backyard with a beautiful deck and large yard. Upstairs offers three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The fully finished basement offers an additional bedroom, full bath, and living area. The open living and dining room flow into the kitchen with its new appliances! Located close to the interstate and shopping. Schedule your showing today. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! *EXTERIOR TO BE PAINTED. HOUSE WILL NOT BE RED. PHOTO WILL BE UPDATED ONCE COMPLETE*