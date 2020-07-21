Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2241 Mainsail Ct Available 08/01/19 Master on Main - East Cobb - Available Now. Terrific East Cobb home with Master on Main level. Large Vaulted Great Room with Hardwood Floors and Gas Log Fireplace. Separate Dining Room is open to Great Room for holiday entertaining. Large Sunroom with Tiled Flooring off of the Dining Room. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, plenty of Cabinet and Counter space and a Pantry. Sliding door to rear yard off the Breakfast Area. Large Master BR with Tray Ceiling. Master Bath w/Separate Vanities, Jetted Tub, Tiled Shower and large Walk-In Master Closet. This level also has a Laundry Closet, Half Bath and an oversized Two Car Garage. Upstairs is an Open Loft overlooking the Great Room plus Two Guest Bedrooms and another Full Bath. There's also a large accessible attic for storage off one of the bedrooms. The rear yard is fully fenced too. The association swimming pool and lake is only a half block away. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Cats Allowed



