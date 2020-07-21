All apartments in Cobb County
2241 Mainsail Ct

2241 Mainsail Court · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Mainsail Court, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2241 Mainsail Ct Available 08/01/19 Master on Main - East Cobb - Available Now. Terrific East Cobb home with Master on Main level. Large Vaulted Great Room with Hardwood Floors and Gas Log Fireplace. Separate Dining Room is open to Great Room for holiday entertaining. Large Sunroom with Tiled Flooring off of the Dining Room. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, plenty of Cabinet and Counter space and a Pantry. Sliding door to rear yard off the Breakfast Area. Large Master BR with Tray Ceiling. Master Bath w/Separate Vanities, Jetted Tub, Tiled Shower and large Walk-In Master Closet. This level also has a Laundry Closet, Half Bath and an oversized Two Car Garage. Upstairs is an Open Loft overlooking the Great Room plus Two Guest Bedrooms and another Full Bath. There's also a large accessible attic for storage off one of the bedrooms. The rear yard is fully fenced too. The association swimming pool and lake is only a half block away. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5053487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have any available units?
2241 Mainsail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2241 Mainsail Ct have?
Some of 2241 Mainsail Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Mainsail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Mainsail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Mainsail Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Mainsail Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Mainsail Ct offers parking.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Mainsail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2241 Mainsail Ct has a pool.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have accessible units?
No, 2241 Mainsail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Mainsail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Mainsail Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Mainsail Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
