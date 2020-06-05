All apartments in Cobb County
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2217 Chaseford Ln
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM

2217 Chaseford Ln

2217 Chaseford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2217 Chaseford Lane, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 sided brick executive home in the prestigious community of Woodland Chase. This home ft. the largest floor plan in the community w/ a 3 car garage and a bonus room. The home welcomes you with a beautiful 2story foyer, gleaming hardwood floors and amazing attention to details. The kitchen ft. granite, plenty of cabinets, ss appliances, plus an over-sized island. The master includes vaulted ceilings, a huge bathroom and the largest closet you will ever find. Plenty of storage throughout, plus there is an unfinished basement, and deck overlooking the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have any available units?
2217 Chaseford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2217 Chaseford Ln have?
Some of 2217 Chaseford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Chaseford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Chaseford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Chaseford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Chaseford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Chaseford Ln offers parking.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Chaseford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have a pool?
No, 2217 Chaseford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have accessible units?
No, 2217 Chaseford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Chaseford Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Chaseford Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2217 Chaseford Ln has units with air conditioning.
