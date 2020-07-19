All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2196 Plymouth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2196 Plymouth Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:36 PM

2196 Plymouth Lane

2196 Plymouth Lane · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2196 Plymouth Lane, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,820

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level contemporary on a large wooded lot. Come home to the large living room open to the large bright white kitchen with matching appliances and peninsula island. The finished basement, great for a roommate or mother-in-law suite, includes a bonus area plus bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the fenced, level yard for extra privacy. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

SCHOOLS

Sprayberry High School

Simpson Middle School

Kincaid Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have any available units?
2196 Plymouth Lane has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2196 Plymouth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Plymouth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Plymouth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane offer parking?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have a pool?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have accessible units?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2196 Plymouth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2196 Plymouth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2196 Plymouth Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity