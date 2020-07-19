2196 Plymouth Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level contemporary on a large wooded lot. Come home to the large living room open to the large bright white kitchen with matching appliances and peninsula island. The finished basement, great for a roommate or mother-in-law suite, includes a bonus area plus bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the fenced, level yard for extra privacy. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



SCHOOLS



Sprayberry High School



Simpson Middle School



Kincaid Elementary School

