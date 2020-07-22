2099 Redbud Court Southwest

Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This wonderful split level traditional brick home is move-in ready and features three nice sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpet. The living room opens to the dining area and eat - in kitchen that features appliances and decorative backsplash. A finished basement has gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace, and full bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Osborne High School

Middle School: Smitha Middle School

Elementary School: Hollydale Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.