2099 Redbud Court Southwest

Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This wonderful split level traditional brick home is move-in ready and features three nice sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpet. The living room opens to the dining area and eat - in kitchen that features appliances and decorative backsplash. A finished basement has gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace, and full bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Osborne High School
Middle School: Smitha Middle School
Elementary School: Hollydale Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.