Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:55 PM

2099 Redbud Court Southwest

2099 Redbud Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2099 Redbud Court Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This wonderful split level traditional brick home is move-in ready and features three nice sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpet. The living room opens to the dining area and eat - in kitchen that features appliances and decorative backsplash. A finished basement has gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace, and full bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Osborne High School
Middle School: Smitha Middle School
Elementary School: Hollydale Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have any available units?
2099 Redbud Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2099 Redbud Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2099 Redbud Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 Redbud Court Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2099 Redbud Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2099 Redbud Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
