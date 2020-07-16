Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2081 Pawnee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2081 Pawnee Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2081 Pawnee Drive
2081 Pawnee Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2081 Pawnee Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful cottage style home. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, Living and Dining Room. All hardwood floors. Updated kitchen. Fenced back yard. Level driveway with carport. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have any available units?
2081 Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2081 Pawnee Drive have?
Some of 2081 Pawnee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2081 Pawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Pawnee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Pawnee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2081 Pawnee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2081 Pawnee Drive offers parking.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 Pawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 2081 Pawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2081 Pawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 Pawnee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 Pawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 Pawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
