All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2056 River Heights Walk Southeast
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2056 River Heights Walk Southeast
2056 River Heights Walk SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2056 River Heights Walk SE, Cobb County, GA 30067
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Walton School District! Excellent location near shopping and restaurants, walking distance to Chattahoochee National Park with running and bike trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have any available units?
2056 River Heights Walk Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have?
Some of 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2056 River Heights Walk Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast offer parking?
No, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast has a pool.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 River Heights Walk Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
