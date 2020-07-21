All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2050 Hardwood Circle South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2050 Hardwood Circle South West
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

2050 Hardwood Circle South West

2050 Hardwood Circle S West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2050 Hardwood Circle S West, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3165 sq. ft. home in Marietta, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious and bright living room with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in closet. Beautiful secondary rooms. Large covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have any available units?
2050 Hardwood Circle South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have?
Some of 2050 Hardwood Circle South West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Hardwood Circle South West currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Hardwood Circle South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Hardwood Circle South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West offer parking?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not offer parking.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have a pool?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have accessible units?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Hardwood Circle South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Hardwood Circle South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College