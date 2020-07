Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath house. New flooring, fresh new paint. Kitchen is sizable with pantry. It has a very big 2 car garage that can take up to 4 cars. This is a move in ready house waiting for a tenant to move.