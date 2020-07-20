All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

1885 Kenwood Road SE

1885 Kenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1885 Kenwood Road, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this charming contemporary home perfectly located within walking distance to to the Silver Comet Trail, minutes from Battery Park, & a short commute to Midtown. This well-maintained home has much to offer from the fully renovated kitchen w/ S.S. appliances to the multilevel front porch & back deck for entertaining. Spacious roommate floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms with plenty of windows throughout inviting lots of sunlight to showcase the fresh paint and hardwood floors. Owner is currently redoing driveway and deck to make this the ultimate dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have any available units?
1885 Kenwood Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have?
Some of 1885 Kenwood Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Kenwood Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Kenwood Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Kenwood Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE offer parking?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have a pool?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have accessible units?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 Kenwood Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Kenwood Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Kenwood Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
