1885 Kenwood Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this charming contemporary home perfectly located within walking distance to to the Silver Comet Trail, minutes from Battery Park, & a short commute to Midtown. This well-maintained home has much to offer from the fully renovated kitchen w/ S.S. appliances to the multilevel front porch & back deck for entertaining. Spacious roommate floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms with plenty of windows throughout inviting lots of sunlight to showcase the fresh paint and hardwood floors. Owner is currently redoing driveway and deck to make this the ultimate dream home.