Harmony-3Bedroom 2 Bath in Powder Springs GA - Beautifully renovated ranch home in Cobb with cute patio! Open the door to a completely open concept family room. Kitchen features custom fitted white shaker cabinets & granite counters w/ SS appliances. Island has seating w/ view to family room perfect for entertaining! Great dining area w/ view to backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms w/ fresh paint & NEW carpet throughout! Master bedroom has its own private renovated bathroom. Hall bathroom off kitchen also has new vanity & matching granite. Fantastic backyard has a charming oak tree & all it needs is a swing! Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1850 Harmony Road have any available units?
1850 Harmony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1850 Harmony Road have?
Some of 1850 Harmony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Harmony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Harmony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Harmony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Harmony Road is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Harmony Road offer parking?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Harmony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Harmony Road have a pool?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Harmony Road have accessible units?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Harmony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Harmony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Harmony Road does not have units with air conditioning.