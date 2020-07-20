1850 Harmony Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Harmony-3Bedroom 2 Bath in Powder Springs GA - Beautifully renovated ranch home in Cobb with cute patio! Open the door to a completely open concept family room. Kitchen features custom fitted white shaker cabinets & granite counters w/ SS appliances. Island has seating w/ view to family room perfect for entertaining! Great dining area w/ view to backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms w/ fresh paint & NEW carpet throughout! Master bedroom has its own private renovated bathroom. Hall bathroom off kitchen also has new vanity & matching granite. Fantastic backyard has a charming oak tree & all it needs is a swing! Welcome home!



(RLNE2805975)