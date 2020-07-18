All apartments in Cobb County
1771 Millhouse Run
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:46 PM

1771 Millhouse Run

1771 Millhouse Run · (404) 973-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1771 Millhouse Run, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2919 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1771 Millhouse Run
Marietta, GA 30066

Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 2.5

This beautiful classic brick-front home has lovely landscaping, a private fenced yard with a wooded buffer and 2919 feet of gorgeous living space! The two-story foyer beckons your guests into architectural wonders! Arched doorways accent the formal living and dining rooms. The open floor plan features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large, two-story great room with fireplace. The elegant master suite is also on the main floor and features a large bath with separate tub and shower and a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of which are extremely large, one with an enormous walk-in closet, and the other with a vaulted ceiling. a fabulous stone patio with outdoor kitchen completes the picture. Close to several restaurants, including: Piastra Italian Restaurant, Kiosco Columbian Restaurant and Taqueria Tsunami.

Rent includes lawn care and pest control. No pets.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Marietta Water
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Marietta Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Millhouse Run have any available units?
1771 Millhouse Run has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1771 Millhouse Run have?
Some of 1771 Millhouse Run's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Millhouse Run currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Millhouse Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Millhouse Run pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run offer parking?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run have a pool?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run have accessible units?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Millhouse Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Millhouse Run does not have units with air conditioning.
