1771 Millhouse Run

Marietta, GA 30066



Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 2.5



This beautiful classic brick-front home has lovely landscaping, a private fenced yard with a wooded buffer and 2919 feet of gorgeous living space! The two-story foyer beckons your guests into architectural wonders! Arched doorways accent the formal living and dining rooms. The open floor plan features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large, two-story great room with fireplace. The elegant master suite is also on the main floor and features a large bath with separate tub and shower and a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of which are extremely large, one with an enormous walk-in closet, and the other with a vaulted ceiling. a fabulous stone patio with outdoor kitchen completes the picture. Close to several restaurants, including: Piastra Italian Restaurant, Kiosco Columbian Restaurant and Taqueria Tsunami.



Rent includes lawn care and pest control. No pets.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Marietta Water

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Marietta Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.