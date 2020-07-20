Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30080
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Donna Lynn - Property Id: 220807
Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath house located in the Jonquil section of Smyrna.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220807
Property Id 220807
(RLNE5740877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have any available units?
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have?
Some of 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE offer parking?
No, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Donna Lynn Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College