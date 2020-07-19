161 Summer Lake Drive SW

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home near Fair Oaks. Charming home with lots of character. Large living room with fireplace. Fenced back Yard . Nice laminated wood floors in dining room. This home is a must see! Community offers playground, sidewalks & lake.
Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.
Other Features:
– Electric water heater. Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups in landry closet in upper level. Attic storage & 1-car garage. Gas-burning fireplace.
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5914140)