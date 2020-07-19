161 Summer Lake Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home near Fair Oaks. Charming home with lots of character. Large living room with fireplace. Fenced back Yard . Nice laminated wood floors in dining room. This home is a must see! Community offers playground, sidewalks & lake.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater. Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups in landry closet in upper level. Attic storage & 1-car garage. Gas-burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5914140)