Cobb County, GA
161 Summer Lake Drive SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

161 Summer Lake Drive SW

161 Summer Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

161 Summer Lake Drive, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home near Fair Oaks. Charming home with lots of character. Large living room with fireplace. Fenced back Yard . Nice laminated wood floors in dining room. This home is a must see! Community offers playground, sidewalks & lake.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater. Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups in landry closet in upper level. Attic storage & 1-car garage. Gas-burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5914140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have any available units?
161 Summer Lake Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have?
Some of 161 Summer Lake Drive SW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Summer Lake Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
161 Summer Lake Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Summer Lake Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW offers parking.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have a pool?
No, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Summer Lake Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Summer Lake Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
