1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir

TOTALLY UPDATED STEPLESS RANCH! Ground Floor, just steps from parking lot. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Paint, Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans. Totally Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets with extra features, Large Pantry Cabinet, Breakfast Bar, Ceramic Tile Floor. Large, Open Family Room and Dining area. Fireplace and Extra "Bonus Room" behind Fireplace is perfect as an office, or even an occasional sleeping room for a guest and/or child. Enjoy the Beautifully Maintained, Wooded Common areas from your own Screened-in Porch! Big Master Suite, with Walk-in Closet, New Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor (LVT), Updated Bath with Ceramic Tile Floor, large Step-in Shower, and linen storage Cabinet. Second Bedroom also with New LVT Floor. Updated Hall Bath with Ceramic Tile Floor, Newer Vanity and Sink. Separate Laundry/Utility Room - Includes older but working Washer & Dryer. Enjoy to Newly Refurbished Salt-Water Pool, Tennis Courts, and Dog Walk Area. Very quiet but Social Community, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and close to I-75 (and easy, close-by access to New Express Lanes), and the New Braves Stadium. Tenants must be well-qualified, with no evictions, credit score of 630 or more, and combined income of minimum 2.5 x monthly rent. A single, small pet will be considered. No Government Voucher Programs, Section 8, etc. Ready for immediate occupancy. Owner is Licensed Real Estate Broker in Georgia, and will manage property.