Cobb County, GA
1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:52 AM

1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir

1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · (770) 367-2300
Location

1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
tennis court
TOTALLY UPDATED STEPLESS RANCH! Ground Floor, just steps from parking lot. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Paint, Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans. Totally Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets with extra features, Large Pantry Cabinet, Breakfast Bar, Ceramic Tile Floor. Large, Open Family Room and Dining area. Fireplace and Extra "Bonus Room" behind Fireplace is perfect as an office, or even an occasional sleeping room for a guest and/or child. Enjoy the Beautifully Maintained, Wooded Common areas from your own Screened-in Porch! Big Master Suite, with Walk-in Closet, New Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor (LVT), Updated Bath with Ceramic Tile Floor, large Step-in Shower, and linen storage Cabinet. Second Bedroom also with New LVT Floor. Updated Hall Bath with Ceramic Tile Floor, Newer Vanity and Sink. Separate Laundry/Utility Room - Includes older but working Washer & Dryer. Enjoy to Newly Refurbished Salt-Water Pool, Tennis Courts, and Dog Walk Area. Very quiet but Social Community, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and close to I-75 (and easy, close-by access to New Express Lanes), and the New Braves Stadium. Tenants must be well-qualified, with no evictions, credit score of 630 or more, and combined income of minimum 2.5 x monthly rent. A single, small pet will be considered. No Government Voucher Programs, Section 8, etc. Ready for immediate occupancy. Owner is Licensed Real Estate Broker in Georgia, and will manage property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have any available units?
1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have?
Some of 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Wynnes Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
