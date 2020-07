Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house in Marietta - Wow what curb appeal! Wrap around porch welcomes you to this sweet East Cobb home. Huge deck out back and "hidden" fire pit. Split level features 4 beds/2.5 baths, plus two large additional rooms and 1/2 bath on lower level. Hardwoods on main, carpet on stairs and Master. Kitchen has granite countertops.The best deal in Walton High School! Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule an self tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5143208)