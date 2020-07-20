1459 Hedgewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This stunning 4 bedroom home in Ridenour features upgrades throughout with tons of room to live and play. Main level offers expansive gourmet kitchen with double oven, abundant cabinet space, 6 burner gas range, granite counterops, hardwood floors eat in area and a double door pantry. Separate dining and living spaces with Master on the Main. En suite master has jacuzzi tub, separate shower and granite vanities and a huge walk in closet. Upstairs features three large bedrooms, abundant storage, two full baths and a large landing/loft space. A fenced yard, large deck and two car garage complete this gorgeous home. Available for move-in after April 15th. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish from Renter's Warehouse 404-400-6197 for more information.