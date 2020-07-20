All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1459 Hedgewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1459 Hedgewood Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

1459 Hedgewood Lane

1459 Hedgewood Ln NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1459 Hedgewood Ln NW, Cobb County, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This stunning 4 bedroom home in Ridenour features upgrades throughout with tons of room to live and play. Main level offers expansive gourmet kitchen with double oven, abundant cabinet space, 6 burner gas range, granite counterops, hardwood floors eat in area and a double door pantry. Separate dining and living spaces with Master on the Main. En suite master has jacuzzi tub, separate shower and granite vanities and a huge walk in closet. Upstairs features three large bedrooms, abundant storage, two full baths and a large landing/loft space. A fenced yard, large deck and two car garage complete this gorgeous home. Available for move-in after April 15th. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish from Renter's Warehouse 404-400-6197 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have any available units?
1459 Hedgewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have?
Some of 1459 Hedgewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Hedgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Hedgewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Hedgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Hedgewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 Hedgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 Hedgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College