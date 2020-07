Amenities

Exciting Marietta home! Guests are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and neutral paint colors. The master bedroom is on the main level and the master bathroom offers a separate shower bath. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large back yard or in the two story living room by the fireplace. This is your opportunity to live conveniently located to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, and Kennesaw State University!