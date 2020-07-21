All apartments in Cobb County
1024 Allgood Road NE
1024 Allgood Road NE

1024 Allgood Rd · No Longer Available
1024 Allgood Rd, Cobb County, GA 30062

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
parking
Charming, updated East Cobb home in Sprayberry High School district! 4 bed / 2.5 bath ranch on .24 acres! Unbeatable location convenient to I-75, Roswell Rd, several parks and tons of shopping. Beautiful home with updated flooring and totally updated kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. New paint throughout! Spacious yard is perfect for entertaining guests this summer! Hurry before it's gone! **Can be rented completely furnished for $1,850/month with the furniture seen in the photos!**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have any available units?
1024 Allgood Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1024 Allgood Road NE have?
Some of 1024 Allgood Road NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Allgood Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Allgood Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Allgood Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Allgood Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Allgood Road NE offers parking.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Allgood Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have a pool?
No, 1024 Allgood Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1024 Allgood Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Allgood Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Allgood Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Allgood Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
