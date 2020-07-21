1024 Allgood Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, updated East Cobb home in Sprayberry High School district! 4 bed / 2.5 bath ranch on .24 acres! Unbeatable location convenient to I-75, Roswell Rd, several parks and tons of shopping. Beautiful home with updated flooring and totally updated kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. New paint throughout! Spacious yard is perfect for entertaining guests this summer! Hurry before it's gone! **Can be rented completely furnished for $1,850/month with the furniture seen in the photos!**