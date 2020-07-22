8895 Raven Drive

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952
Cute 4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Split Level In Jonesboro. Neutral Colors Throughout, Including Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area And Step-down Into Dining Area. Large Wooded Backyard. This Is A Must See And It Will Not Last Long!
Visit sylvanhs.com for qualifying criteria and to apply.
Subdivision: Country Lane
Schools
Elementary: Kemp-Clayton
Middle: Pointe South
High: Mundy's Mill
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1975
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1079
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.