8895 Raven Drive

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Cute 4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Split Level In Jonesboro. Neutral Colors Throughout, Including Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area And Step-down Into Dining Area. Large Wooded Backyard. This Is A Must See And It Will Not Last Long!



Visit sylvanhs.com for qualifying criteria and to apply.



Subdivision: Country Lane

Schools

Elementary: Kemp-Clayton

Middle: Pointe South

High: Mundy's Mill



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1079

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.