All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7762 Briar Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7762 Briar Forest Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:15 PM

7762 Briar Forest Lane

7762 Briar Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7762 Briar Forest Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have any available units?
7762 Briar Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7762 Briar Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7762 Briar Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 Briar Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7762 Briar Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7762 Briar Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7762 Briar Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College