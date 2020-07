Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home convenient to I75, I675, shops, restaurants, and schools. Completely redone home with a fireplace in the living room, separate dining room, and attached 2 car garage. Master bath with a separate garden tub. Must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.