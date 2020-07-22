All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

6935 Tan Bark Court

6935 Tan Bark Court · No Longer Available
Location

6935 Tan Bark Court, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
6935 Tan Bark Court Available 06/15/20 6935 Tan Bark Court: 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on level lot. Master on the Main. Large Bonus Room over the garage. Convenient to hwy 85. -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3866079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have any available units?
6935 Tan Bark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6935 Tan Bark Court currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Tan Bark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Tan Bark Court pet-friendly?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court offer parking?
Yes, 6935 Tan Bark Court offers parking.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have a pool?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court does not have a pool.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have accessible units?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 Tan Bark Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6935 Tan Bark Court does not have units with air conditioning.
