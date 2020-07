Amenities

What a cute house! This house offers a two car garage, brand new carpet, and paint. The property has a private backyard and sits in a very quiet neighborhood. The master is on the main level; there are three bedrooms upstairs and two full bathrooms. The over sized master has a master bath with double vanity sink and an over sized tub. This home has a formal living room and dining room, modern kitchen, and separate family room with fireplace. Great community!