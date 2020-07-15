6253 Valdez Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent To Own or buy ONLY

House has a two-car garage, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet & flooring throughout, granite countertops, new interior & exterior paint, recently landscaped, close to Clayton State University.

This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval. ? ?Short term rental available up to 3 months while in process of buying. Inquire for details after you fill out the questionnaire.

You could own this home for $765/month* or less if you qualify for financing



*Subject to credit and mortgage approval with licensed mortgage lender.

3.5% of lease option purchase price required as a lease option fee and is applied to your purchase. (Rent To Own is subject to approval) Down payment assistance can be available.



