All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6253 Valdez Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6253 Valdez Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

6253 Valdez Dr

6253 Valdez Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6253 Valdez Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent To Own or buy ONLY
House has a two-car garage, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet & flooring throughout, granite countertops, new interior & exterior paint, recently landscaped, close to Clayton State University.
?
This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval. ? ?Short term rental available up to 3 months while in process of buying. Inquire for details after you fill out the questionnaire.
You could own this home for $765/month* or less if you qualify for financing

*Subject to credit and mortgage approval with licensed mortgage lender.
3.5% of lease option purchase price required as a lease option fee and is applied to your purchase. (Rent To Own is subject to approval) Down payment assistance can be available.

(RLNE5121701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 Valdez Dr have any available units?
6253 Valdez Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6253 Valdez Dr have?
Some of 6253 Valdez Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 Valdez Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6253 Valdez Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 Valdez Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6253 Valdez Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6253 Valdez Dr offers parking.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6253 Valdez Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr have a pool?
No, 6253 Valdez Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr have accessible units?
No, 6253 Valdez Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6253 Valdez Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6253 Valdez Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6253 Valdez Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College