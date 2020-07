Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rent out this comfy and cozy home today! This home offers beautiful stained kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors, and fenced backyard with privacy. Spacious master bedroom on main level, with a split bedroom floor plan. Home will not last long! Home will only be open for showing on Saturday 09/07/2019 from 11am-2pm.