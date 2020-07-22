All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 4470 Northwind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
4470 Northwind Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

4470 Northwind Dr

4470 Northwind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4470 Northwind Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3ed68e04e ----
Gorgeous and spacious...let the light shine in. This gorgeous home offers hardwood flooring flowing to tiled floors in the kitchen and bath. Bedrooms carpeted for comfort. Dual vanities and garden tub in master. Partially finished lower level with downstairs den. $200 AMX gift card for move in by 4/26/19!!
Large two car garage. Cul de sac lot. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 Northwind Dr have any available units?
4470 Northwind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 4470 Northwind Dr have?
Some of 4470 Northwind Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4470 Northwind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Northwind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Northwind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4470 Northwind Dr offers parking.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr have a pool?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr have accessible units?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4470 Northwind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4470 Northwind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College