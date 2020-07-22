4470 Northwind Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3ed68e04e ---- Gorgeous and spacious...let the light shine in. This gorgeous home offers hardwood flooring flowing to tiled floors in the kitchen and bath. Bedrooms carpeted for comfort. Dual vanities and garden tub in master. Partially finished lower level with downstairs den. $200 AMX gift card for move in by 4/26/19!! Large two car garage. Cul de sac lot. Quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
