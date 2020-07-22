3899 Augustine Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Like New Townhome! This brick front townhome is a true gem! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, custome back splash, island in kitchen and a walk-in pantry! Not to mention the separate dining area with custom columns flowing into the living room. Living room consist of fire place and book shelves. 2 Car garage with laundry room, double vanity sinks in master along with separate shower and garden tub! I haven’t even mentioned the fenced in backyard that just so happens to be an end unit! Come see for yourself why this home won’t last long!!