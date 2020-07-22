All apartments in Clayton County
3899 Augustine Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3899 Augustine Place

3899 Augustine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3899 Augustine Place, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like New Townhome! This brick front townhome is a true gem! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, custome back splash, island in kitchen and a walk-in pantry! Not to mention the separate dining area with custom columns flowing into the living room. Living room consist of fire place and book shelves. 2 Car garage with laundry room, double vanity sinks in master along with separate shower and garden tub! I haven’t even mentioned the fenced in backyard that just so happens to be an end unit! Come see for yourself why this home won’t last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3899 Augustine Place have any available units?
3899 Augustine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3899 Augustine Place have?
Some of 3899 Augustine Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3899 Augustine Place currently offering any rent specials?
3899 Augustine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3899 Augustine Place pet-friendly?
No, 3899 Augustine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3899 Augustine Place offer parking?
Yes, 3899 Augustine Place offers parking.
Does 3899 Augustine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3899 Augustine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3899 Augustine Place have a pool?
No, 3899 Augustine Place does not have a pool.
Does 3899 Augustine Place have accessible units?
No, 3899 Augustine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3899 Augustine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3899 Augustine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3899 Augustine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3899 Augustine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
