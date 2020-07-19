All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3255 Weathered Wood Way

3255 Weathered Wood Way · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Weathered Wood Way, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Immediately upon entry you will be greeted with hardwood floors in the foyer. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. The key feature of the kitchen is the layout. The Chef of the home will be able to entertain while cooking. It has a center island that overlooks the eat-in kitchen area and large family room. The family room has wall to wall carpet and a beautiful fireplace to nestle in front of this holiday season. The formal dining room, which is adjacent to the kitchen, has beautiful bay windows that give off tons of natural light. All bedrooms and laundry closet are located upstairs of this listing. The master suite comes equipped with tons of space as well as Jack and Jill walk-in closets. The master bath has double vanity sinks, a walk in shower and separate garden tub. This property is located in the sought out Rock Creek Subdivision. This subdivision features a community swimming pool, tennis court, children's playground and club house you can reserve for special occasions. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http
www.movefastnow.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have any available units?
3255 Weathered Wood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have?
Some of 3255 Weathered Wood Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Weathered Wood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Weathered Wood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Weathered Wood Way pet-friendly?
No, 3255 Weathered Wood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way offer parking?
No, 3255 Weathered Wood Way does not offer parking.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Weathered Wood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have a pool?
Yes, 3255 Weathered Wood Way has a pool.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have accessible units?
No, 3255 Weathered Wood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 Weathered Wood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 Weathered Wood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 Weathered Wood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
