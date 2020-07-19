3255 Weathered Wood Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Immediately upon entry you will be greeted with hardwood floors in the foyer. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. The key feature of the kitchen is the layout. The Chef of the home will be able to entertain while cooking. It has a center island that overlooks the eat-in kitchen area and large family room. The family room has wall to wall carpet and a beautiful fireplace to nestle in front of this holiday season. The formal dining room, which is adjacent to the kitchen, has beautiful bay windows that give off tons of natural light. All bedrooms and laundry closet are located upstairs of this listing. The master suite comes equipped with tons of space as well as Jack and Jill walk-in closets. The master bath has double vanity sinks, a walk in shower and separate garden tub. This property is located in the sought out Rock Creek Subdivision. This subdivision features a community swimming pool, tennis court, children's playground and club house you can reserve for special occasions. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http

www.movefastnow.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.