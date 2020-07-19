All apartments in Clayton County
3231 Canterbury Trail

3231 Canterbury Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Canterbury Trail, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
Fabulous updated home with a spacious, light filled living room, dining room, and an updated kitchen which comes fully equipped with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Not to be outdone are the carpeted bedrooms and updated bathrooms. For added space, an amazing finished basement can be used as a home theater, recreation room, or home office area. This home is ideally located on a wooded lot and will not last long so apply today online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have any available units?
3231 Canterbury Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3231 Canterbury Trail have?
Some of 3231 Canterbury Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Canterbury Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Canterbury Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Canterbury Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 Canterbury Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail offer parking?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have a pool?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have accessible units?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Canterbury Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Canterbury Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
