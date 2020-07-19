3231 Canterbury Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fabulous updated home with a spacious, light filled living room, dining room, and an updated kitchen which comes fully equipped with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Not to be outdone are the carpeted bedrooms and updated bathrooms. For added space, an amazing finished basement can be used as a home theater, recreation room, or home office area. This home is ideally located on a wooded lot and will not last long so apply today online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.