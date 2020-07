Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split foyer home, with finished basement in historic Rex. Living in Rex allows you to enjoy the peace and quite of the countryside while still having access to comfortable suburban amenities. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Won't last long.