All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2851 Woodfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2851 Woodfield Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

2851 Woodfield Drive

2851 Woodfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2851 Woodfield Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** More photos to come. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Rex. Easy access to I-675 and I-75 and shopping. This home features a bonus room and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors that add a modern touch throughout. Plenty of area for outdoor fun with friends and family in the fenced in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Morrow High School
Middle School: Rex Mill Middle School
Elementary School: McGarrah Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have any available units?
2851 Woodfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2851 Woodfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Woodfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Woodfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 Woodfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 Woodfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College