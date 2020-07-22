2851 Woodfield Drive

Amenities

***Available Now*** More photos to come. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Rex. Easy access to I-675 and I-75 and shopping. This home features a bonus room and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors that add a modern touch throughout. Plenty of area for outdoor fun with friends and family in the fenced in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Morrow High School

Middle School: Rex Mill Middle School

Elementary School: McGarrah Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.