Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

209 Peachtree Court

209 Peachtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 Peachtree Court, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! Completely renovated with new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and paint. The level fenced backyard is perfect for sitting on the patio watching the kids play. This is a must see!

Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $0 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Peachtree Court have any available units?
209 Peachtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 209 Peachtree Court have?
Some of 209 Peachtree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Peachtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 Peachtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Peachtree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Peachtree Court is pet friendly.
Does 209 Peachtree Court offer parking?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not offer parking.
Does 209 Peachtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Peachtree Court have a pool?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 209 Peachtree Court have accessible units?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Peachtree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Peachtree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Peachtree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
