209 Peachtree Court

Amenities
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! Completely renovated with new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and paint. The level fenced backyard is perfect for sitting on the patio watching the kids play. This is a must see!
Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $0 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.