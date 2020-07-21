209 Peachtree Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! Completely renovated with new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and paint. The level fenced backyard is perfect for sitting on the patio watching the kids play. This is a must see!



Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $0 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.