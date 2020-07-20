All apartments in Clayton County
1834 Broad River Road

1834 Broad River Road · No Longer Available
Location

1834 Broad River Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Beautiful Townhouse For Rent in College Park - There is so much to love with this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in College Park, GA! For starters, the gorgeous exterior is very inviting, and the attached garage is perfect for your vehicle or extra storage. The living room and bedrooms all have ample space for your furniture. The kitchens and baths have dark cherry colored cabinets plus the large tub is perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Be sure to check this out before its gone! Touring the home is easy to do with our self showing system. All you need to do is copy and paste the link below into your browser to register. You will receive a link to our self-showing registration. After you have signed up, you are able to tour the home at your convenience.

WE LOVE PETS, So bring your furry friends and ask about our policy.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1306.00 your take home pay must be $3,918.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE4951024)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Broad River Road have any available units?
1834 Broad River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1834 Broad River Road have?
Some of 1834 Broad River Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Broad River Road currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Broad River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Broad River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Broad River Road is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Broad River Road offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Broad River Road offers parking.
Does 1834 Broad River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Broad River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Broad River Road have a pool?
No, 1834 Broad River Road does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Broad River Road have accessible units?
No, 1834 Broad River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Broad River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Broad River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Broad River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 Broad River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
