1691 Broad River Road - 1

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWN HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT

CLOSE ACCESS TO INTERSTATE

NO CARPET ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS



RENTAL APPLICATION CRITERIA:

$55.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18.

BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT IS OKAY AS LONG AS NO PREVIOUS OR CURRENT EVICTIONS.

NO CURRENT OR PAST DUE BALANCES FROM ANY LANDLORDS.

HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3X TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



FOR APPOINTMENTS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 770-471-3948 OR 678-743-1135 AFTER READING RENTAL CRITERIA QUALIFICATION.



PLEASE FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WHEN VIEWING PROPERTY WITH WEARING A MASK AND MAINTAINING 6 FT.

