All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1684 Camden Forest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1684 Camden Forest Circle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:34 AM

1684 Camden Forest Circle

1684 Camden Forrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1684 Camden Forrest Way, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
1684 Camden Forest Trail Riverdale, GA 30296

This home does not accept housing voucher

Fresh paint thru out All new carpet All new appliances

Cute as a button! Enter home to spacious living room with large windows Off of living room has kitchen, all appliances, panty and eat in dining area. Washer/dryer closet in kitchen. Kitchen has door that leads to back patio area for your BBQ'S! Home also has additional storage area outside.

Upstairs has master with private bath plus another spacious bedroom with trey ceilings. Home has 2 car parking pad.

Schools:

Oliver Elementary
North Clayton Middle
North Clayton High

Built 2002 Approx sq ft 1302
All Electic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have any available units?
1684 Camden Forest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have?
Some of 1684 Camden Forest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Camden Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Camden Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Camden Forest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Camden Forest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Camden Forest Circle offers parking.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Camden Forest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have a pool?
No, 1684 Camden Forest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 1684 Camden Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 Camden Forest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 Camden Forest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1684 Camden Forest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College