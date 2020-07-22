1684 Camden Forest Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

1684 Camden Forest Trail Riverdale, GA 30296



This home does not accept housing voucher



Fresh paint thru out All new carpet All new appliances



Cute as a button! Enter home to spacious living room with large windows Off of living room has kitchen, all appliances, panty and eat in dining area. Washer/dryer closet in kitchen. Kitchen has door that leads to back patio area for your BBQ'S! Home also has additional storage area outside.



Upstairs has master with private bath plus another spacious bedroom with trey ceilings. Home has 2 car parking pad.



Schools:



Oliver Elementary

North Clayton Middle

North Clayton High



Built 2002 Approx sq ft 1302

All Electic