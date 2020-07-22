1684 Camden Forest Circle

Amenities
1684 Camden Forest Trail Riverdale, GA 30296
This home does not accept housing voucher
Fresh paint thru out All new carpet All new appliances
Cute as a button! Enter home to spacious living room with large windows Off of living room has kitchen, all appliances, panty and eat in dining area. Washer/dryer closet in kitchen. Kitchen has door that leads to back patio area for your BBQ'S! Home also has additional storage area outside.
Upstairs has master with private bath plus another spacious bedroom with trey ceilings. Home has 2 car parking pad.
Schools:
Oliver Elementary
North Clayton Middle
North Clayton High
Built 2002 Approx sq ft 1302
All Electic