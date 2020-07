Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly accessible oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Peace and tranquility along with plenty of room to grow are now available in south Clayton, Co. Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch that sits on 3 acres. Conveniently located to navigate short trips to Tanger, McDonough, Fayetteville, or Peachtree City. Call today to schedule a tour. Credit and background check required as well as proof of employment. 1st and last month's rent due along with 300 Sec. Dep. No smoking. Pets allowed.