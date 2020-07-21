10695 Day Lily Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REDUCED! Huge 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Swim Community! - NOW REDUCED BELOW MARKET: OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Join us on WEDNESDAY, 8/21, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. No appointment necessary---just drop by or send a friend or family member. Text Mike to confirm: 404-205-1663



One of the larger homes we offer, Upstairs, from the split foyer, a spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings is open to the home's eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring are highlights of this space. Also, there's access to the home's two story rear deck.



The master suite, complete with a full bath, and two secondary bedrooms, as well as a full hall bath are also on this main level.



Downstairs, there's entrance from the garage. Here, an extremely spacious second family room is centrally located to yet another full bath and two more secondary bedrooms.



Pets allowed---no aggressive breeds---with a non-refundable deposit. No vouchers, please.



Contact Mike to schedule a viewing: 404.205.1663



More details including pictures, application and application criteria are online on our home-site: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



(RLNE5069940)