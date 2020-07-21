All apartments in Clayton County
10695 Day Lily Dr

10695 Day Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10695 Day Lily Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
REDUCED! Huge 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Swim Community! - NOW REDUCED BELOW MARKET: OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Join us on WEDNESDAY, 8/21, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. No appointment necessary---just drop by or send a friend or family member. Text Mike to confirm: 404-205-1663

One of the larger homes we offer, Upstairs, from the split foyer, a spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings is open to the home's eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring are highlights of this space. Also, there's access to the home's two story rear deck.

The master suite, complete with a full bath, and two secondary bedrooms, as well as a full hall bath are also on this main level.

Downstairs, there's entrance from the garage. Here, an extremely spacious second family room is centrally located to yet another full bath and two more secondary bedrooms.

Pets allowed---no aggressive breeds---with a non-refundable deposit. No vouchers, please.

Contact Mike to schedule a viewing: 404.205.1663

More details including pictures, application and application criteria are online on our home-site: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

(RLNE5069940)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

